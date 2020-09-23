Davante Adams unsure if he’ll play Sunday at New Orleans

Davante Adams did not practice Wednesday when the Green Bay Packers started prepping for a trip to New Orleans this weekend. The star wide receiver is battling a hamstring injury that forced him out of last week’s win over Detroit. Whether he suits up for Sunday’s game against the Saints remains to be seen.

“It’s too early to tell,” Adams told reporters. “It’s feeling better. I think we’re making good progress every day. But we’re just going to wait it out and see.”

Adams had a huge first week of the season, grabbing a team-record-tying 14 passes and two touchdowns. He was held in check prior to the injury, catching just three passes. The Packers still managed to put up 42 points against the Lions despite getting little from their Pro Bowl wide out. That came after they went 4-0 without Adams a year ago when he was dealing with a toe injury. It left some to wonder if Adams was truly needed come Sunday against one of the top NFC contenders.

“Yeah, man, they don’t need me,” Adams joked. “They don’t need me. That’s what it boils down to.”

Many would disagree with that, including his quarterback.

“We need Davante,” Aaron Rodgers said. “We always need Davante. He’s so damn talented. I think what we learned was maybe just how damn talented he is. He’s a game-changer and he changes the way defenses play.

It’s possible Adams won’t practice at all this week. That may be a cause for concern for some players, but coach Matt LaFleur isn’t worried about a guy like Adams.

“I think it’s totally dependent on the player,” LaFleur said of playing despite not practicing. “I think the guy or guys you’re talking about, we’ve got a pretty good idea what they can do. If we can get them to game day, they’ll play.”

