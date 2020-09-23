Badgers lose S Reggie Pearson, get OL Jon Dietzen back

Wisconsin started fall practice Wednesday and it did so without one of its top returning players.

Safety Reggie Pearson was not on the updated roster put out by the team. Coach Paul Chryst was asked about his absence but was not specific in the exact reason the talented safety was no longer listed on the roster.

“In the offseason, we found something that was a concern,” coach Paul Chryst said. “For this year, he wasn’t cleared to play. That’s why he’s not on the roster right now, because he wouldn’t be cleared for the season.

“Reggie’s back, in school, [we] still want him around [the program].”

Chryst was asked if Pearson could eventually rejoin the team.

“Not cleared for participation,” Chryst said, “and obviously something would have to change for him to be cleared.”

For the Record, @reggiepearson21 is fine and feeling better than ever and will return to the field in due time. Thank you for all the concerns and love. God Over Everything ❤️ — Coach Pearson (@ReggiePearson4) September 23, 2020

Pearson started 13 games last season for Wisconsin, finishing fourth in tackles and forcing two fumbles. The redshirt sophomore figured to start alongside senior Eric Burrell in the Badgers secondary.

Despite his absence, Wisconsin does have good replacement options, including junior Scott Nelson. He’s started every game in 2018 before a knee injury ended his season in Game 1 last year. Senior Colin Wilder adds even more depth at the position.

Dietzen returns

Wisconsin is getting some unexpected experience back along the offensive line. Jon Dietzen made a surprise appearance on the roster, returning after retiring following the 2018 season.

A 32-game starter, Dietzen hung his cleats up after battling injuries throughout his career. But Chryst said the 319-pound guard/tackle started feeling better last fall, stayed in touch with the trainers in the spring and summer and they will now try to take advantage of a sixth-year of eligibility.

“It’s been fun to see him as healthy as he’s ever been, quite honestly. Dietz, he’s a talented football player,” Chryst said. “The thing he hasn’t done is played football,” Chryst said. “Maybe not just (playing) that day, but what’s it feel like the day after that or when you start stacking two or three (days) together.”

If healthy, Dietzen figures to battle for playing time at left guard, a position he started 20 games at over the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Franklin on the move

Outside linebacker was among the more intriguing questions entering the 2020 season and Jaylan Franklin appeared to be one of the potential answers. But that won’t be the case. Not after Wisconsin moved the 6-foot-4, 228-pound sophomore to tight end this offseason.

“What I like about Jaylan is he can play either one and be good at it,” Chryst said of. “And yet when you looked at our roster, and particularly the tight end spot, I think he can give that group a different dimension that we don’t necessarily have. That was the thought behind the move.”

Franklin joins a tight end room with just one veteran player — junior Jake Ferguson. The rest is filled with talented but inexperienced players, including redshirt freshmen Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff, along with true freshmen Cam Large and Cole Dakovich. All four of those guys are bigger bodies at the position, while Franklin may give them more of a receiving-type body.

