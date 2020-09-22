Brewers beat Cincinnati, move into NL Wild Card spot

Milwaukee got some timely hitting and some shutdown pitching to get a 3-2 comeback win over Cincinnati Tuesday night.

The Brewers were down 2-0 after just two batters as starter Brett Anderson gave up a 2-run homer to Nick Castellanos. But Anderson would settle in after that, allowing just three more hits over six innings while striking out seven.

Milwaukee’s offense finally arrived beginning in the fifth inning. Tyrone Taylor drilled a solo home run off of Reds’ starter Sonny Gray, the only run he gave up. Then, in the seventh, Daniel Vogelbach led off with a single and Jedd Gyorko followed with a double. With no outs, Orlando Arcia drove in Vogelbach with a sacrifice fly before Eric Sogard came up with his second double of the night, bringing in Gyorko to give the Crew the 3-2 lead.

That’s when the shutdown pitching from the bullpen came into effect. Devin Williams got the seventh and eighth innings and dominated. An NL Rookie of the Year contender, Williams struck out five batters before handing the ball to Josh Hader. The reigning two-time NL Reliever of the Year struck out two of the batters he faced and picked up his 11th save of the year.

The win brought the Brewers and Reds back even in the standings, both sitting at .500 on the year, though Cincinnati has played two more games than Milwaukee. If the playoffs started today, the Reds and Brewers would be the NL Wild Card entries. Philadelphia and San Francisco are just a 1/2 game back.

If St. Louis ends up beating Kansas City Tuesday night — the Cardinals led 4-0 through five innings — the Cardinals would be a game up on Milwaukee and Cincinnati for the second playoff spot in the NL Central.

The Brewers and Reds will close out their three-game series Wednesday night.

