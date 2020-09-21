Packers: Matt LaFleur talks injuries to Davante Adams, Corey Linsley

On a day of horrible injury news across the NFL the Green Bay Packers appear to have avoided a serious setback for one of their most important players.

Wide receiver Davante Adams left Sunday’s 42-21 win over Detroit in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. Green Bay was in control of the game when he went out and coach Matt LaFleur said that played a factor in Adams not returning.

“I know he wanted to go back in the game,” LaFleur said Monday. “I just told him, ‘Hey, let’s just see how these next few series go and see if we need you,’ because obviously he’s a huge part of what we do offensively and a key member of this football team. If we don’t need him, we didn’t want to put him back in a position to do further harm to his own body.”

Adams was held in check before the injury, catching three passes for 36 yards as the Lions focused on slowing him, allowing Aaron Jones and others to have big games.

LaFleur would not speculate on his Adams’ status for this Sunday’s game at New Orleans.

The Packers are also dealing with an injury to center Corey Linsley. He suffered an injury to his snapping hand in the fourth quarter and did not return.

“It’s hard to play center if you can’t snap,” LaFleur said. “That’s something we’ll work through throughout the week and see where he is at. If he’s able to go, he’ll go.”

If he can’t go, it will lead to another shuffling of the offensive line. Lucas Patrick started at left guard in the first game, right guard in the second and would be the starting center if Linsley is held out. It’s possible the Packers will get back guard/tackle Billy Turner. He was dressed for Sunday’s game but did not play as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

