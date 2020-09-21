Brewers lose 6-3 in Cincinnati, fall back in playoff race

A disastrous eighth inning did in the the Milwaukee Brewers in 6-3 loss Monday night in Cincinnati.

Already trailing 2-1, reliever Drew Rasmussen proceeded to give up a solo home run to catcher Curt Casali and then a three-run bomb to former Brewers infielder Mike Moustakas. The homers were the first Rasmussen had given up in his 10 outings this season.

All those runs were plenty for the Reds thanks to a great outing from Luis Castillo. He lowered his season era to 2.86 after giving up just a solo home run to Jedd Gyorko, while allowing four hits and striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings. He picked up the win.

Milwaukee got a solid night from their starter Brandon Woodruff. His lone mistake came on his final pitch of the night, as he served up a two-run homer to Eugenio Suarez in the sixth inning. The Brewers went from leading 1-0 to trailing in an instant. It was one of just four hits Woodruff allowed on the night while striking out nine.

Right fielder Jace Peterson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning when the game was already out of reach.

The loss dropped Milwaukee a game back of Cincinnati for the second wildcard spot in the National League and 1 1/2 games back of St. Louis in the race for the second playoff spot in the NL Central.

The Brewers and Reds will meet again Tuesday night.

