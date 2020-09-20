Packers 42, Lions 21: 2-minute drill

Green Bay (2-0) scored 31 unanswered points to overcome a 14-3 deficit on its way to a 42-21 win over Detroit (0-2) on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Offense: Aaron Jones

After a relatively quiet opener, Jones exploded against the Lions, racking up a career-high 236 total yards and three touchdowns. The talented running back finished with 168 yards on the ground, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown to open the third quarter.

Jones also showed off his hands, grabbing four passes for 68 yards, including a remarkable jump ball catch.

The 25-year-old is in a contract year and days like Sunday are going to continue to drive up the price.

Defense: Rashan Gary

The 2019 first-round pick had a strong training camp and it appears to be carrying over to the season. Gary tallied his first sack of the season by spinning through a double team to get quarterback Matthew Stafford. He later combined with fellow outside linebacker Preston Smith on another sack. Though it won’t show up on the stat sheet, Gary’s pressure of Stafford on a third quarter throw led to an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Rashan Gary now has six tackles, four QB hits and 1.5 sacks and a TFL in his first two games this season. #Packers — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) September 20, 2020

Special teams: JK Scott

The third-year player had a little more work this week than last and looked good. He averaged 42.7 yards per kick and dropped all three of his punts inside the 20-yard line, including twice inside the 5-yard line.

Best tweets

#Packers offense through 2 weeks: Points: 85

Total yards: 1,010

First downs: 57

Rushing yards: 417

TDs: 9

Third/fourth conversions: 14

Sacks allowed: 1

Turnovers: 0

TOP: 76:30 — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) September 20, 2020

Packers are the most fraudulent team to put up back to back 40+ points in the first 2 weeks of the season that didn't draft a WR in the history of the league. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) September 20, 2020

Since the #Packers drafted QB Jordan Love, they’re averaging 42.5 points per game — No. 1 in the NFL. Remarkable. — Marques Eversoll (@MarquesEversoll) September 20, 2020

In Case You Missed It

— Wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a hamstring injury and did not return

— Wide receiver/running back Tyler Ervin left the game in the fourth quarter and was evaluated for a concussion

— Center Corey Linsley had to leave the game with a hand injury and did not return

— Tackle Billy Turner was active for the game but did not play. He missed the opener with a knee injury.

— Former Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus had three catches for 54 yards in his second game for the Lions

Inside the Numbers

259 — That’s how many yards rushing the Packers had. It’s the most since they put up 262 against Denver in the 2003 season finale.

42 — That’s how many points the Packers scored. It’s the second game in a row they’ve scored 40-plus points. Prior to 2020, they had scored more than 40 points just twice in the last five seasons combined.

8-0 — That’s Matt LaFleur’s record against NFC North opponents. Green Bay had been 2-9 in its last 11 division games prior to LaFleur’s arrival.

What’s Next

Green Bay (2-0) travel to New Orleans (1-0) to take on the Saints on Sunday night with kick coming at 7:25 p.m.

