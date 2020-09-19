Big Ten releases football schedule, Badgers to open against Illinois

Wisconsin will get a chance for some revenge in its first game of the 2020 season.

The full Big Ten schedule was revealed for the eight-game season Saturday morning. It has the Badgers facing Illinois on Oct. 24 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Illini pulled a major upset last season in Champaign, hitting a field goal as time expired to get the win.

Coach Paul Chryst’s team will hit the road for the first time in Week 2 as it travels to Lincoln to face Nebraska on Oct. 31. The Badgers have won seven straight over the Huskers, including last year’s 37-21 win at Memorial Stadium.

Week 3 will see Wisconsin host Purdue for a second straight year. The Badgers have owned the series between the two schools as the Boilermakers have not won since 2003.

The difficulty picks up in the middle of November as Wisconsin goes to Michigan. The Badgers haven’t won in Ann Arbor since 2010.

Another road game follows that with Wisconsin heading to Evanston to take on Northwestern. Pre-pandemic, the game was scheduled to be held at Wrigley Field. This one will be on campus at Ryan Field.

The Big Ten West figures to be on the line in Week 6 as Minnesota comes to Madison. The two teams have played the defacto division title game three times in the last six year, including last year in Minneapolis.

Wisconsin will close out the season by hosting Indiana on Dec. 5 and a trip to Iowa on Dec. 12.

Full schedule:

Week 1: Illinois (Oct. 24)

Week 2: at Nebraska (Oct. 31)

Week 3: Purdue (Nov. 7)

Week 4: at Michigan (Nov. 14)

Week 5: at Northwestern (Nov. 21)

Week 6: vs Minnesota (Nov. 28)

Week 7: vs Indiana (Dec. 5)

Week 8: at Iowa (Dec. 12)

