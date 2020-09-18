Packers: DL Kenny Clark is out, five others questionable for Sunday

Green Bay will be without one its best players come Sunday against Detroit.

The Packers ruled out Pro Bowl nose tackle Kenny Clark with a groin injury suffered in the first half against Minnesota. Clark did not practice at all this week.

“I know he’s doing everything in his power to be back as quickly as possible but he won’t be able to play this weekend,” coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.

Clark’s absence is significant, especially facing a Lions team that brings Adrian Peterson to town. It’ll be up to the likes of Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry, Kinglsey Keke and potentially Montravious Adams to hold up.

“I think it’s a collective chore. I think everybody needs to step up,” LaFleur said of the defensive line. “I don’t think we played great last week right there. I know these guys are hungry. I know they’re ready to get back out on the field and prove that wasn’t their best performance.”

Adams missed last week with a toe injury and is listed as questionable.

Also listed as questionable are a pair of offensive linemen — tackle Billy Turner and guard Lucas Patrick. Turner went from practicing fully on Thursday to being limited on Friday, while Patrick practiced fully both days.

Green Bay could also be without tight end Josiah Deguara. The talented rookie is battling shin and ankle injuries and is listed as questionable.

Safety Raven Greene could make his season debut. He’s listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and linebacker Randy Ramsey are out.

As for the Lions, they will be without star wide receiver Kenny Golladay. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury and will not play. Neither will guard Joe Dahl or cornerback Desmond Trufant.

