Wisconsin 4-star 2022 commit reclassifies to 2021 class

Wisconsin has added another 4-star commitment to its 2021 class, but it is coming at the expense of its 2022 class.

Safety/linebacker Braelon Allen (Fond du Lac, Wis.) verb led to the Badgers in July as the first commitment in the class of 2022. But he tweeted Thursday that he was reclassifying to the 2021 class and will enroll in Madison next June.

In the 2021 class, Allen (.9478) would be the top-ranked player in the state of Wisconsin, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He would also be the sixth-best inside linebacker in the country and the 122nd-best player overall.

When the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Allen originally chose the Badgers, he did so over offers from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

Allen joins what was already the best recruiting class in school history. His addition gives the Badgers seven players that are 4- or 5-star players according to the composite rankings.

Some have asked, and Braelon Allen will “for sure” play this spring for Fond du Lac despite his reclassification today. — Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) September 17, 2020

Best is yet to come. Wisconsin is getting a great young man of high character who will make an impact on and off the field! Back to work tomorrow. https://t.co/BUXA4TwMJZ — Fond du Lac Football (@fondy_football) September 17, 2020

We looking like DBU out here🔴⚪️ https://t.co/EjIOCi7iTt — Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler) September 17, 2020

