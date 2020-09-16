The Camp: Sept. 16, 2020

On this week’s episode of The Camp, Zach Heilprin and Jesse Temple talk about the Big Ten’s decision to return, whether all nine games will be played and dive into some position battles that will need to be decided before Week 1.

1:37 — BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK!!!

6:33 — How much of an impact did the protesting and pushing for a season by outside forces have on the decision to play?

12:28 — Over/under six games for Wisconsin?

18:45 — Paul Chryst a prominent voice behind the scenes

25:00 — Position battles on offense

28:35 — Position battles on defense

36:45 — Jesse’s story on Nolan Rucci’s recruitment

Related

Comments

comments