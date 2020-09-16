Packers: DL Kenny Clark misses practice with groin injury

Injuries are starting to pile up in the trenches for the Green Bay Packers.

Four offensive linemen and two defensive linemen were on the initial injury report released Wednesday in advance of the home opener Sunday against Detroit.

On the offensive side, guard Elgton Jenkins (ankle), guard Lucas Patrick (shoulder) and tackle Billy Turner (knee) were all listed as taking part on a limited basis in practice. That’s in addition to guard Lane Taylor, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the win over Minnesota.

On the other side of the ball, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark did not practice due to a hamstring injury.

#Packers NT Kenny Clark tells WDUZ-The Fan that his foot slid on the ground at US Bank and he

strained his groin muscle. Said he feels better, but he's not sure exactly the extent of the injury. He said the medical staff would re-evaluate things Thursday. He gave no timeline. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) September 16, 2020

Defensive end Montravius Adams and safety Raven Greene both practiced on a limited basis after missing the Vikings game with a toe injury.

The only other new additions were tight end Josiah Deguara (shin) and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee). They were also limited.

Related

Comments

comments