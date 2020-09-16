Brewers and Cardinals split doubleheader as playoff race tightens

Milwaukee had to settle for another split of a doubleheader with St. Louis on Wednesday, losing the first game and taking the second.

The Brewers got out to a 2-0 advantage in Game 1 with a two-run homer from Keston Hiura in the first inning off of Adam Wainwright. But it’s all they would muster off the 39-year-old, as he went seven innings, allowing just four hits and striking out nine to pick up the win.

Milwaukee’s ace, Brandon Woodruff, couldn’t match Wainwright, but didn’t pitch poorly. He went the full seven innings as well, allowing four runs — three earned — while striking out five. He gave up a pair of solo homers and took the loss.

In Game 2, the Brewers once again jumped on the Cardinals early, scoring four runs in the first inning off of starter Johan Oviedo. Ryan Braun got things going with a three-run homer and then Jedd Gyorko added a sacrifice fly to score another.

It was all the Milwaukee pitching staff would need. Brent Suter, Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams and Eric Yardley combined for the two-hit shutout of the Cardinals.

The split allowed the Brewers to take three of the five games in the series. It left them, the Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds within a game of each other in the NL Central for the second playoff spot.

The Brewers split both doubleheaders with the Cards and won three of five games in the series. Race for 2nd in NL Central:

Reds .490

Cards .489

Brewers .469 One more off day tomorrow for the Brewers, then 11g in 10 days vs. KC (3g), at CIN (3g) and at STL (5g). — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 17, 2020

Milwaukee will get Thursday off before opening a series against Kansas City at Miller Park on Friday.

