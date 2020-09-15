Brewers rout St. Louis, move to within a game of playoff spot

The offensively inept Milwaukee Brewers came alive in a dominating 18-3 win over St. Louis Tuesday night.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning but back-to-back home runs from Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun gave the Brewers a 2-1 advantage and they didn’t look back. They scored two more runs in the third and then a combined 13 in the fourth and fifth innings.

The Brewers scored 19 runs on 21 hits last Wednesday in Detroit. Then they scored seven runs in the next five games, batting .139 and going 1-for-22 with RISP. Oh, and they got no-hit. Then they scored 18 runs on 15 hits against Jack Flaherty and the Cards tonight. Baseball. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 16, 2020

Nine of those runs came off of Cardinals’ starter Jake Flaherty, who had given up a total of seven in his last five outing combined.

Yelich finished with a season-high three hits and also scored three times. Every starter but one had at least one RBI, including four from Daniel Vogelbach and Keston Hiura.

The offense was backed up by a good night from Brett Anderson and the pitching staff. Anderson went six innings, giving up two runs on five hits to pick up the win.

Milwaukee’s 18 runs were the most it had ever scored against the Cardinals and it left the club a 1/2 game back of Cincinnati for third in the NL Central and one game back of St. Louis for second.

The Brewers and Cardinals will finish off their series with another doubleheader on Wednesday.

