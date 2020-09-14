Packers: G Lane Taylor suffered season-ending injury

The Green Bay Packers have lost one of their starting offensive linemen for the season.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, guard Lane Taylor suffered a season-ending knee injury against Minnesota Sunday and will need surgery to repair it.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the injury at his press conference Monday.

“My heart goes out to him,” LaFleur said. “Just battling back from the significant injury he had last year to get to a position where he was in our starting lineup, certainly he will be missed. I just feel bad for him as an athlete, as a man. It takes a lot to come back from a significant injury and he put the time in and put himself in great position to have a great year.”

Taylor was among the stories of training camp. A starter at left guard for three seasons, the former Oklahoma State standout suffered a season-ending bicep injury two games into the 2019 season. After restructuring his contract, he returned to the team and had a great camp, earning the starting right guard job.

Without Taylor, the Packers figure to move Billy Turner, when healthy, back to right guard after he grabbed the starting right tackle spot coming out of training camp. They could, like they did on Sunday, move Elgton Jenkins to right tackle, or use Rick Wagner there, after he filled in against the Vikings.

One good injury note was about Lucas Patrick. Starting at left guard, he suffered a shoulder injury in the first half and did not return. But Pelissero reported that his injury was not serious and he could be ready for Sunday’s game against Detroit.

#Packers OL Lucas Patrick, who started yesterday’s opener at left guard before leaving with a shoulder injury, got good news on his tests and should be probable to play next week, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2020

Packers coach Matt LaFleur did not have an update on defensive tackle Kenny Clark. He left in the first half with a groin injury.

Related

Comments

comments