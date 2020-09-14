Brewers, Cardinals settle for a split in doubleheader

The Milwaukee Brewers had to settle for a split of Monday’s doubleheader with St. Louis at Miller Park.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club won Game 1 thanks to some key hits in extra innings. After St. Louis took a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth inning, Ryan Braun snapped a 21-inning scoreless streak with a RBI double. Keston Hiura then stepped to the plate and drove in the game-winning run with a sac fly.

The Brewers got to extra innings due to a standout effort from the pitching staff. Starter Josh Lindblom pitched a solid five innings before relievers Devin Williams and Josh Hader came on to keep things scoreless in what turned into a 2-1 Milwaukee victory. However, the outings from Hader and Williams cost Milwaukee in Game 2.

Milwaukee’s struggling offense managed just two runs that came on a 2-run homer from Jedd Gyorko. It would have been enough to get the win after Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in just 4 2/3 innings before exiting with that 2-0 lead. But with Williams and Hader unavailable, the bullpen failed to close the door, with Eric Yardley blowing the save opportunity by giving up a game-tying run in the seventh inning to send things to extras.

St. Louis took their first lead in the ninth with a single and the Brewers were unable to answer in their half as the Cardinals handed them a 3-2 loss.

Milwaukee managed just four hits in the game and two of those came courtesy of Dan Vogelbach. He ended up going 2-for-3 with a run scored, and he now has nearly double the hits (9) in his nine games with the Brewers than he did in 14 games with Toronto and Seattle.

It was another brutal day for Christian Yelich at the plate. Between the two games, the 2018 NL MVP struck out six times and reached base just once. He’s now batting .195 on the year and has just one home run in the month of September.

The split left Milwaukee two games back of St. Louis and a 1/2 game back of Cincinnati for the second playoff spot in the NL Central with 14 games to play.

The Brewers and Cardinals will meet again Tuesday night at Miller Park.

