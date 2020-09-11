Billy Turner, Montravius Adams listed as doubtful for Week 1

It’s unlikely the Green Bay Packers will have their preferred starting right tackle on Sunday against Minnesota.

The team released its final injury report of the week and Billy Turner was listed as doubtful with a knee injury. He practiced on a limited basis Thursday but must not have bounced back well as he did not take part in Friday’s session.

#Packers injury report. Billy Turner and Montravious Adams listed as doubtful. pic.twitter.com/qIGecw5IhQ — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 11, 2020

Coach Matt LaFleur would not tip his hand on who would start in Turner’s place if he can’t go, but the likely candidates include Rick Wagner and Elgton Jenkins. If it’s the latter, that would mean Lucas Patrick would slide into Jenkins’ spot at left guard.

Defensive end Montravius Adams is also listed as doubtful. He went down early in training camp with a toe injury but returned to practice on a limited basis this week.

Safety Raven Greene is considered questionable with his quad injury. The Packers could definitely use Greene’s run stopping ability against a strong Minnesota rushing attack led by Dalvin Cook.

The only player listed as out is rookie linebacker Randy Ramsey (groin).

Minnesota does not have anyone on its first-week injury report, though Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.

