Packers get some good news as Billy Turner returns to practice on a limited basis

There was good news on the injury report Thursday for the Green Bay Packers.

Right tackle Billy Turner was in uniform for the first time in two weeks when the team hit the practice field. He has been dealing with a knee injury and was seen wearing a brace by reporters. The official injury report listed him as limited, but it is a good first step for him to potentially be available for Sunday’s opener at Minnesota.

Lane Taylor letting everyone know that Billy Turner is back in pads. Although he appeared limited, it was the first time Turner practiced since his right knee injury on Aug. 30. If Turner gets through this week without any… https://t.co/VvXBoiGN5l pic.twitter.com/HAFEzeFtLD — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 10, 2020

Coach Matt LaFleur has said they’ll take the entire week and see where they are health-wise before making a decision on who will line up at right tackle. If it’s not Turner, free agent addition Rick Wagner and left guard Elgton Jenkins are possibilities.

Linebacker Oren Burks returned to full participation after being limited on Wednesday with a groin injury, while Montravious Adams (toe) and safety Raven Greene (quadricep) were still limited.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis was given the day off for rest, while linebacker Randy Ramsey remained out with a groin injury.

Minnesota did not have a single player on its injury report.

