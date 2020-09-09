Packers won’t have to face Minnesota Pro Bowl DE on Sunday

The Green Bay Packers are going to catch a break this Sunday against Minnesota.

The Vikings announced Wednesday that two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter is going on injured reserve with what is reportedly a neck injury. Hunter will have to miss at least three weeks, which obviously includes Sunday’s opener against the Packers.

“He’s a fantastic player,” said Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was informed of the news right at the beginning of his weekly press conference. “That’s definitely a loss for their defense.”

Hunter had 14.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons for the Vikings.

His absence comes at a time when the Packers aren’t quite sure who their right tackle will be. Presumed starter Billy Turner missed Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.

“It’s kind of a work in progress right now,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “We’ll see where we’re at health-wise at the end of the week and then make a decision that we feel is going to give us the best chance to win.”

Veteran Rick Wagner would be the obvious choice to fill in if Turner can’t go. He missed time in training camp with an elbow injury but was not listed on the injury report Wednesday. It’s possible they could also move Elgton Jenkins to right tackle and have Lucas Patrick fill Jenkins’ spot at left guard.

The good news on the injury report for the Packers was the return of defensive lineman Montravious Adams and safety Raven Greene. Both players missed extended time with injuries in training camp but were limited participants at practice on Wednesday.

Linebacker Oren Burks, one of two guys that is being looked at as a starter next to Christian Kirksey at inside linebacker, was limited with a groin injury.

Outside linebacker Randy Ramsey didn’t practice due to a groin injury of his own.

