Brewers score most runs in a decade, hammer Detroit in shutout win

Milwaukee hammered Detroit 19-0 Wednesday afternoon as the Brewers played their most complete game of the season.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club jumped all over Tigers starter Matthew Boyd, tagging him with seven runs over three innings of work. That included giving up a pair of home runs — a solo shot by Jedd Gyorko and a two-run homer from Jacob Nottingham.

Once Boyd left, the Brewers ripped apart Detroit’s bullpen, scoring at least three runs in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings. Gyorko hit his second home run of the day in the top of the ninth, and that was followed by a two-run shot by Tyrone Taylor — his fourth hit of the game.

Luis Urias finished with five RBI, while Ryan Braun brought in three runs. Every Brewers batter except for Keston Hiura had at least one hit and seven tallied at least one RBI.

As good as the offense was, the pitching effort from Corbin Burnes matched it. He gave up just a single hit over seven innings and he struck out 11 batters. Burnes has not allowed a run in 19 consecutive innings and he lowered his ERA to 1.99 on the season.

The 13 extra-base hits by the Brewers was a team record, while the 19 runs were the most since putting up 20 in 2010 against Pittsburgh.

Milwaukee improved to 19-22 on the season, two games back of St. Louis for the second of two playoff spots in the NL Central.

The Brewers are off Thursday and will open a series against first-place Chicago on Friday.

