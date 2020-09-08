RB Aaron Jones says his agents and the Packers are working on contract extension

The Green Bay Packers are working on a new contract for Aaron Jones.

That comes from the running back himself. Appearing Tuesday on Good Morning Football on the NFL Network, Jones said the two sides are talking.

.@packers RB Aaron Jones on @gmfb @nflnetwork on whether the team is working on a new deal for him: "Yes they definitely are. My agent and them are taking care of that. I'm gonna focus on football." — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) September 8, 2020

A number of other running back deals this offseason, including Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, set the market for Jones, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The UTEP alum, who had 1,558 yards from scrimmage and an NFL-best 19 touchdowns last season, is among several key players on expiring contracts. The list includes All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari, center Corey Linsley and cornerback Kevin King.

Green Bay will open the 2020 season at Minnesota on Sunday.

