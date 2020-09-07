Packers put two on IR, add cornerback

Roughly 24 hours after setting his 53-man roster, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made some changes to it.

The team announced it had placed rookie linebacker Kamal Martin and cornerback Kabion Ento on injured reserve.

Martin had been in contention for a starting spot at inside linebacker before suffering a knee injury during practice at Lambeau Field. The fifth-round pick out of Minnesota will reportedly miss at least six weeks.

Ento was playing well, too, before a foot injury in the final week of training camp. The undrafted free agent spent all of 2019 on the Packers’ practice squad.

Both guys are eligible to return after the first three weeks of the season.

Gutekunst also added cornerback Parry Nickerson to the active roster. A sixth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2018, Nickerson played in all 16 games as a rookie. He was traded to Seattle last August and spent last year on the Seahawks and Jacksonville practice squads. Late in the season, the 5-foot-10, 182-pound saw action in four games for the Jaguars.

Green Bay still has one open spot on its roster.

The Packers will get the 2020 season underway Sunday when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

Related

Comments

comments