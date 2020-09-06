Brewers fall 4-1 in Cleveland

Milwaukee could get nothing going offensively and fell for a second straight day to Cleveland as the Indians took two of three from the Brewers.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club was just 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base in the 4-1 loss Sunday afternoon. The lone offense of the day came courtesy of an infield single by Jacob Nottingham that scored Luis Urias.

First baseman Jace Peterson was 2-for-3, while Dan Vogelbach grabbed his fourth hit in the series after having five hits the entire year with Seattle and Toronto. As a team, Milwaukee struck out 13 times.

Milwaukee starter Brett Anderson took the loss, going five innings and allow four runs on six hits while walking a pair. He dropped to 2-3 on the season as his ERA moved up to 4.64.

The loss dropped the Brewers to 18-21 on the year. They’ll now head to Detroit for a pair of games against the Tigers. The two split their series earlier this week.

Related

Comments

comments