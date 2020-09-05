Jake Kumerow, Alex Light among those cut as Packers get roster down to 53

Following an unprecedented offseason and training camp, the Green Bay Packers have their roster in place — for now.

All NFL teams had to have their rosters down to the 53-man roster limit by 3 p.m. Saturday. Though names were reported throughout the day by various beat writers, the Packers finally sent out the official list at 4:33 p.m.

Among the notable names were wide receiver Jake Kumerow, tackle Alex Light and center Jake Hanson.

Kumerow, a local favorite having played his college football at UW-Whitewater, played in 19 games over the last two years for the Packers. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers talked him up earlier in the week, going as far as to say he was among the guys that he felt were locks to make the team. Kumerow had 20 catches for 322 yards and two scores in his time with the club.

The Packers ended up keeping five wide receivers, with the new addition being former Division II standout Malik Taylor. He had a strong camp after spending last year on the team’s practice squad.

Hanson was the only healthy member of Green Bay’s 2020 draft class not to make the team. A sixth-round draft choice out of Oregon, Hanson struggled at times just snapping the ball with the quarterback under center after spending his entire college career in the shotgun. The Packers felt comfortable with Lucas Patrick backing up starter Corey Linsley, as he did a year ago.

Light spent the past two years with the club after signing as an undrafted free agent. He played in 13 games last season, though most of that was on the field goal unit.

Instead of Light, the Packers kept Yosh Nijman. An undrafted free agent the team signed in 2019, he spent the first 12 weeks of the season on injured reserve. He was activated in late November but never played and ended up going back on injured reserve. The 6-foot-7, 314-pound Nijman missed the first few weeks of training camp this year but the team clearly has high future hopes for him.

Here is the full list of the players cut and other roster moves to get down to the 53-man limit:

• CB DaShaun Amos

• LB Krys Barnes

• TE Evan Baylis

• WR Reggie Begelton

• S Henry Black

• T Cody Conway

• RB Damarea Crockett

• LB Tipa Galeai

• C Jake Hanson

• G Zack Johnson

• WR Jake Kumerow

• T John Leglue

• T/G Alex Light

• FB John Lovett

• DL Willington Previlon

• LB Greg Roberts

• CB Stanford Samuels

• LB Delontae Scott

• WR Darrius Shepherd

• WR Malik Turner

• RB Dexter Williams

• LB Tim Williams



The team has placed LB Curtis Bolton on reserve/physically unable to perform, placed G Simon Stepaniak and RB Patrick Taylor on reserve/non-football injury, and waived/injured DL Treyvon Hester and CB Will Sunderland.

