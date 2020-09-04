Keston Hiura with 3 RBI in 7-1 win at Cleveland

Six runs over the seventh and eighth inning was plenty for Milwaukee in its 7-1 win at Cleveland Friday night.

The Brewers got an RBI double from Keston Hiura, a pair of throwing errors scored two more and then Ryan Braun drove in another run on a single to center. Then, in the eighth inning, Hiura drilled a 2-run homer, his 10th on the season. It was Hiura’s first multi-hit game since Aug. 19 and he now leads the team in home runs.

Those two innings held up thanks to a largely dominant effort from the pitching staff. Corbin Burnes didn’t allow an earned run over six innings of work and struck out seven. He lowed his ERA to 2.35 on the season, the best of any of Milwaukee’s starters, and he improved to 2-0 this year.

Brent Suter thew a pair of scoreless innings and then Alex Claudio came in to finish things off in the ninth inning.

Batting leadoff, Ben Gamel went 3-for-5, while new addition Dan Vogelbach went 2-for-3 as the designated hitter.

Milwaukee improved to 18-19 on the season and with a win Saturday the Brewers can get back to .500 for the first time since they were 11-11.

