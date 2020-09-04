Bucks outscored 40-13 in 4th quarter as Miami takes 3-0 series lead

Milwaukee is one loss away from being swept out of the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Bucks blew a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter and lost 115-100 to Miami in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series. It leaves the Heat up 3-0, a lead no team has ever blown in NBA playoff history.

Milwaukee’s lead evaporated and then some, with Miami outscoring the Bucks 40-13 in the final period. An Eric Bledsoe free throw with 2:49 left were the only points Milwaukee scored in the final 4:40 of the game. In fact, former Marquette star Jimmy Butler outscored the Bucks by himself in the fourth quarter, 17-13. He finished with a game-high 30 points to put Milwaukee’s season on the brink.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, but it wasn’t nearly enough. He shot just 7-for-21 from the floor and missed every 3-pointer (0-for-7) he took. The Bucks were -13 with him on the floor.

Brook Lopez had 22 points to lead the way for Milwaukee, while Khris Middleton scored 18 points. George Hill had 13 points off the bench.

Milwaukee was only 11-for-37 (29.7 percent) from beyond the arc, while Miami hit 18 of the 47 (38.3 percent) 3-pointers it took. That included five from Jae Crowder, including what was essentially the dagger to put Miami up 107-100 in the final minutes. Crowder finished with 17 points, while Bam Adebayo poured in 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. West Allis, Wis., product Tyler Herro was in double figures again with 13 points, while also collecting eight rebounds.

The Bucks have not been swept out of the playoffs since 2013 when the LeBron James-led Heat took them out in the first round.

Game 4 is set for Sunday down in the bubble in Orlando.

Related

Comments

comments