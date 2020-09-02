Brewers snap Detroit’s 6-game winning streak with 8-5 comeback victory

Milwaukee roared back from a 4-0 deficit to beat Detroit 8-5 Wednesday night at Miller Park.

The game looked like it was going to go the same way as Tuesday’s when the Tigers rolled to a 12-1 win. They put up three runs in the first inning off of Adrian Houser, including a 2-run double from Jorge Bonifacio. Detroit added another in the third inning to take the four-run lead.

However, the Brewers answered in the bottom of the third, as Keston Hiura hit his ninth home run of the year, a 3-run shot off of Spencer Turnbull to cut the lead to 4-3. Detroit would get one more run off of Houser in the fifth to push the lead to 5-3. But, again, Milwaukee found an answer with a 2-run single from Omar Narvaez to tie the game at 5.

Two innings later, Eric Sogard played hero with a sacrifice fly to score Justin Smoak. Then, in the eighth inning, Jace Peterson added two huge insurance runs with his first homer with the Brewers.

Reliever Josh Hader came on to close things out, earning his ninth save of the season. It was his 12th consecutive hitless appearance to start the season, which is an MLB record.

Eric Yardley got the win by pitching a pair of perfect innings that featured three strikeouts, while Devin Williams threw a hitless eighth inning, lowering his ERA to .60 this season.

Christian Yelich didn’t have a hit, but he scored three times thanks to a season-high four walks. For the game, Milwaukee walked 10 times.

The win allowed the Brewers to snap Detroit’s six-game winning streak, secure a split of the quick two-game series and improve to 17-19 on the year.

Milwaukee will get Thursday off before heading to Cleveland to face the Indians in a weekend series.

