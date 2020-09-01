Tigers trounce Milwaukee 12-1

The Milwaukee Brewers failed to keep their momentum going from a series win over Pittsburgh in a 12-1 loss to Detroit Tuesday night at Miller Park.

Starter Josh Lindblom saw his ERA balloon to 6.46 after giving up four runs in five innings of work. He became the first Brewers pitcher to top 100 pitches, but that was more out of necessity after Milwaukee burned through its bullpen Monday against Pittsburgh.

His replacements were guys making their MLB debut. Justin Topa gave up two runs in two innings, while Phil Bickford hit the first two batters he faced and the Tigers eventually tagged him with four runs in just a single inning.

With Detroit leading 10-1 in the ninth, manager Craig Counsell turned to shortstop Orlando Arcia to pitch for the first time in his career. He proceeded to give up a two-run homer.

Milwaukee figured to have a chance to put up some runs against a struggling Michael Fulmer. He’d given up 10 runs over his last 8 2/3 innings. Instead, the Brewers didn’t get anything off of him. He struck out six in just three innings of work to pick up the win.

The Brewers had opportunities but struggled with runners in scoring position, going just 1-for-9 while leaving 12 runners on base. Their lone offense consisted of a solo home run by Christian Yelich, his team-leading ninth on the year.

Milwaukee dropped to 16-19 on the year. The two teams will close out the short two-game series Wednesday night.

