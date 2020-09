Load the kids into the car…and head to the Alliant Energy Center…Labor Day Weekend…for the Festival Foods Drive-In Fireworks show! A safe way for Madison to to come together and celebrate our community! Tickets are on sale now HERE with a dollar from every ticket sold going to the YWCA of Madison! Saturday night, September 5…thanks to Group Health Cooperative, MG&E, WKOW TV – Channel 27, TDS, The Levy Giving Fund and Mid-West Family Madison and The Zone!

