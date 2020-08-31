Clutch hit from Orlando Arcia helps Milwaukee to a 6-5 win against Pittsburgh

For the second time in three days Milwaukee got the big hit it needed late in a game and this time Josh Hader was able to make it hold up in a 6-5 win over Pittsburgh.

The game was tied 5-5 when Orlando Arcia came off the bench to bat in the bottom of the eighth inning with two on and two outs. Down to his last strike, the shortstop singled to left field and Ben Gamel was able to score from second base to take the lead.

Then, in the ninth, Hader struck out the side to earn his eighth save of the season. That came two days after he walked five of the six Pittsburgh batters he faced, giving up his first runs of the year, though the Brewers would pick him up in the ninth with a walk-off home run from Eric Sogard.

The two sides went back and forth all night. Sogard drove in a pair in the second to give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead. Pittsburgh would answer in the third with a 2-run homer from Erik Gonzalez to tie things up. The Brewers got runs in the third (Ben Gamel single) and the fourth (error) to give them a 4-2 lead. The Pirates cut that in half with a Todd Frazier single in the fifth before Keston Hiura bumped it back out to a 5-3 lead with a solo home run. That lead lasted just minutes as Pittsburgh scored a pair in the sixth inning, setting up Arcia’s heroics in the eighth.

Gamel finished with three hits and two runs scored, while Hiura’s home run was his eighth of the year.

Devin Williams picked up the win for Milwaukee by striking out four of the five batters he faced. He’s now 3-1.

With none of their normal starters available, the Brewers played a bullpen game. Brent Suter got the nod to open things, giving up two runs over three innings. Drew Rasmussen replaced him, going two innings and allowing a single run before Freddy Peralta gave up the tying runs in the sixth.

The win handed Milwaukee a series win by taking three of four from Pittsburgh. It was the Brewers first series win since the middle of August.

Milwaukee will now open a quick two-game series against Detroit on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

