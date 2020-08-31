Brewers trade reliever David Phelps

Despite being a game out of a playoff spot, the Milwaukee Brewers were sellers at the MLB trade deadline.

GM David Stearns moved reliever David Phelps Monday to the Philadelphia Phillies. He reportedly got three minor league prospects to be named later.

Can confirm the #Phillies have acquired RHP David Phelps from Brewers as first reported by @Ken_Rosenthal and @MattGelb. Phillies sending Brewers three low-level prospects, which means they will be players to be named later. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) August 31, 2020

Phelps, a 10-year veteran, was in his first year with Milwaukee. The 33-year-old went 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 games. Opposing players had just a .156 batting average against him.

At 15-18, Milwaukee sits just one game back of St. Louis for second-place in the NL Central. The top two teams in each division make the playoffs.

