Bucks take down Orlando, advance to second round of playoffs

Milwaukee is moving on in the NBA playoffs.

The Bucks led by as many as 21 and ended up beating Orlando 118-104 to take the best-of-seven series 4-1 Saturday afternoon in the NBA bubble.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points in the first half as Milwaukee built a 17-point halftime cushion. He was limited by foul trouble in the second half, finishing with 28 points and 17 rebounds.

With Antetokounmpo saddled with five fouls in the fourth quarter, the Magic made a run, getting within three at 96-93 with 7:39 left. That’s when Marvin Williams came up big, hitting a pair of 3-pointers sandwiched around a Khris Middleton jumper to push it back to a double-digit lead. Williams ended up with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Middleton chipped in 21 points and 10 rebounds and seven assists. Brook Lopez had 16 points and Eric Bledsoe with 10. George Hill added 11 points off the bench.

With the win, Milwaukee punched its ticket to the second round of the playoffs for a second-straight year. There, the Bucks will face the Miami Heat, who took 2 of 3 from Milwaukee in the regular season. Game 1 is slated for Monday.

