Brewers win with walk-off HR from Eric Sogard

Eric Sogard hit a two-run walk-off home run to hand Milwaukee a crazy 7-6 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night at Miller Park.

Down to their last out in the eighth inning, the Brewers got two-run double from Avisail Garcia to take a 5-4 lead. It would seemingly be all the runs they would need as they turned things over to Josh Hader in the ninth inning. The All-Star reliever hadn’t given up a hit much less a run all year as he racked up seven saves. But he was not himself, as he walked five of the first six batters, bringing in two runs that gave the Pirates the lead.

Devin Williams limited the damage, coming in to get the final two outs and send the game to the bottom of the inning with Pittsburgh leading 6-5.

After a lead-off walk by Jace Peterson, Sogard drilled a 2-1 Richard Rodriguez fastball into the right field bullpen to give the Brewers their first walk-off win of the season. It was also Sogard’s first homer of the year.

After an extended batting practice earlier in the day, Christian Yelich drilled his eighth home run of the year. His 460-foot blast in the first inning tied the game 1-1. Milwaukee would take the lead with a bases loaded walk in the second.

However, the Pittsburgh would score the next three runs off of Brett Anderson. It included a Josh Bell home run in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead.

Milwaukee cut that in half in the seventh with a solo home run by Orlando Arcia before the theatrics of the final two innings.

The Brewers and Pirates will meet again Sunday afternoon. First pitch comes at 1:10 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments