Woodruff, bullpen help Brewers to 3-2 win over Cincinnati

A strong outing from Brandon Woodruff and a lockdown job by the bullpen helped Milwaukee to a 3-2 win Tuesday night against Cincinnati.

Woodruff went six innings, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out eight. It included getting out of a bases loaded jam in the fifth inning. The Brewers ace gave up a leadoff single, a double and then walked a batter to load the bases with no one out. But he didn’t buckle, getting Joey Votto to strikeout, a force out at home on a grounder and then popped up the final batter for the third out. Woodruff improved to 2-2 on the year.

His efforts held up thanks to Milwaukee’s bullpen. The trio of Brent Suter, Devin Williams and Josh Hader dominated the final three innings, not allowing a hit and striking out five. For Hader it was save No. 7 on the year and he still hasn’t allowed a hit in any of his appearances.

Through 9 outings, Josh Hader | now 7-for-7 in save chances | has yet to allow a run or a hit as opponents are 0-for-28 with 5 walks, a HBP and 13 strikeouts. #ThisIsMyCrew — Mike Vassallo (@MikeVassallo13) August 26, 2020

The Brewers offense was largely silent, but did do just enough by scoring three runs in the fifth inning. That included RBI from Ben Gamel and Orlando Arcia.

The win improved Milwaukee’s record to 13-15 on the year and 4-6 at home.

It will be the same two teams Wednesday night at Miller Park.

