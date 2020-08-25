Giannis named 2019-2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Add another award the Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trophy case.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar was named the NBA’s 2019-2020 Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. A member of the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team a year ago, this is the first DPOY award for Antetokounmpo. He’s also the first player in franchise history to win the award since Sidney Moncrief took it home in 1983 and 1984.

The Greek Freak is the 2019-20 @NBA Defensive Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/HPfyMdK7bW — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 25, 2020

Antetokounmpo led a Bucks team that ranked No. 1 in the NBA in defensive efficiency, and he was first in defensive win shares among all players in the league.

The Greek Freak ran away with the vote, getting 75 out of a possible 100 first-place votes. His 432 total points were more than double that of the Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis, who finished in second. Utah’s Rudy Gobert, who won the last two seasons, finished third.

After thanking his family and coaches, @Giannis_An34 gets choked up talking about how DPOY is a team award. "I believe that defense is building trust and effort. We trust one another, we care about one another, we believe in one another." What a leader. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/laO7KRGvzz — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) August 25, 2020

Antetokounmpo’s accolades are starting to add up. At age 25, he’s already been named MVP with another likely on the way, while also being a 4-time All-Star and 3-time All-NBA performer.

If Antetokounmpo does win MVP, he’ll join only two others — Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon — to win that award and DPOY in the same season.

