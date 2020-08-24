Bucks take 3-1 series lead on Orlando with 121-106 win

The Milwaukee Bucks are one victory away from moving on to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Bucks used a quick start to the fourth quarter to earn a 121-106 win over Orlando on Monday afternoon. It gave Milwaukee a 3-1 series lead in the best-of-seven series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player in NBA history to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in each of the first four games of a postseason. — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) August 24, 2020

Milwaukee led just 84-81 heading into the final period, but used a 19-2 run to start the period to seemingly pull away. The Magic weren’t done, though, climbing back to within seven before the Bucks finally put the finishing touches on the afternoon.

Khris Middleton added 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Wes Matthews had 12 points and Brook Lopez 10. Milwaukee also got strong contribution from the bench, with George Hill scoring nine points and dishing out six assists. Kyle Korver added 10 points.

The Magic were once again led by Nikola Vucevic. The big center had 31 points and 11 rebounds. Terrance Ross had 19 points off the bench.

Milwaukee will try to close the series out Wednesday afternoon in Orlando.

Related

Comments

comments