Brewers snap losing streak with 4-2 win over the Reds

Milwaukee snapped its four-game losing streak Monday night with a 4-2 win over Cincinnati at Miller Park.

Coming into the night, the Brewers hadn’t scored a run in the first inning in their last 11 games and had just three all year. But Justin Smoak saw to the end of that with a RBI-single off of Trevor Bauer. Smoak added a 2-run homer off of Bauer in the third and catcher Omar Narvaez drilled a solo shot off the Reds’ ace to hand Milwaukee a 4-0 lead through four innings.

That the runs came against Bauer is notable. He was 3-0 with a 0.68 ERA on the season, having given up just two runs all year. The righty ended up taking the loss.

Brett Anderson had a second-straight strong start. After giving up one run over six innings in a win against Minnesota last week, Anderson gave up two runs on five hits over six innings against the Reds. The lefty improved to 2-2 on the season.

Anderson turned the ball over to the bullpen and it delivered. Devin Williams struck out the side in the seventh, David Phelps bounced back from a rough day Sunday to throw a hitless eighth and then Josh Hader came on to close things out. It was save No. 6 for Hader this season.

The win was just the third home victory for Milwaukee this year and the Brewers improved to 12-15 overall.

It will be the same two teams Tuesday night.

