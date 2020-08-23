Brewers swept in Pittsburgh, lose fourth-straight overall

The Milwaukee Brewers were swept this weekend by the team with the worst record in baseball.

Pittsburgh overcame a 4-2 deficit in the final two innings to beat Milwaukee 5-4 and take all three games of the series. The Pirates now have seven wins on the year and four have come against the Brewers.

As has been the case for much of the year, Milwaukee fell behind early with Corbin Burnes giving up a pair of runs in the first two innings. The Brewers finally answered those runs with an RBI double from Justin Smoak in the fourth inning and a run-scoring single from Omar Narvaez in the fifth. In his next at-bat, Smoak gave Milwaukee the lead with a 2-run shot in the sixth inning.

Pittsburgh got one run back in the sixth and then took the lead when David Phelps gave up 2-run homer to Jorge Polanco in the bottom of the eighth inning. Phelps took the loss, Milwaukee’s fourth straight.

Burnes was solid for the Brewers. He went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits while striking out seven.

Milwaukee finished its 10-game road trip below .500 at 4-6. The club will now come back to Miller Park to open a series against Cincinnati on Monday.

Related

Comments

comments