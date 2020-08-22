Giannis scores 35 in Bucks’ Game 3 win in Orlando

The Milwaukee Bucks built on a largely dominant Game 2 victory by being even more dominant in a 121-107 win against Orlando Saturday afternoon in the NBA bubble.

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t miss a shot in the first half (8-for-8) as his team built a 27-point halftime lead. Milwaukee would eventually lead by as many as 34 in the second half before the Magic made the score look closer than it really was. Antetokounmpo finished with 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Bucks took a 2-1 series lead.

With his performance today, Giannis Antetokounmpo also becomes the 1st player in NBA history with at least 35 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 85% from the field in a playoff game. https://t.co/S3hFlaWVo6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 22, 2020

Three other Bucks starters scored in double figures, including Khris Middleton, who had 17 after a 2-point effort in Game 2. He also had the highest plus/minus of anyone as Milwaukee was 30 points better than Orlando when Middleton was on the court.

The Bucks were deadly from the field, shooting 56.1 percent overall and hitting on 45.9 percent (17-for-37) of their 3-pointers. That included the starters going 12-for-23.

Milwaukee did a better job against center Nikola Vucevic, holding him to 20 points and just 2 of 8 from beyond the arc. He had scored 67 points in the first two games combined. DJ Augustin led the Magic with 24 points off the bench, while Terrance Ross chipped in 20.

A pair of players — Milwaukee’s Marvin Williams and Orlando’s James Ennis III — were ejected in the first half after getting into a shoving match.

Game 4 between the two clubs is set for Monday afternoon.

Related

Comments

comments