Brewers get blownout in Pittsburgh, lose for the third-straight day

The Pittsburgh Pirates have six wins on the season. Following their 12-5 thrashing of Milwaukee on Saturday, half of those victories have come against the Brewers.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club fell behind early again giving up a first-inning run and trailed 7-1 after six innings. A three-run homer by Keston Hiura cut that deficit in half, but the Pirates exploded in their half of the seventh with five runs to hand Milwaukee its third-straight defeat.

Josh Lindblom took the loss by giving up three runs on six hits over four innings of work. The bullpen did not pick him up. Every reliever that Milwaukee put out on the mound gave up at least two runs, including Angel Perdomo and Drew Rasmussen. Those two were responsible for the big seventh inning.

Pirates first baseman Adam Frazier and catcher Jacob Stallings drove in three runs a piece, while Colin Moran had three hits and scored three times.

Milwaukee’s scoring consisted of Hiura’s homer, a solo shot by Jedd Gyorko and an RBI double from Ryan Braun.

The loss dropped the Crew to a season-worst three games below .500 at 11-14. The two teams will play the finale of the three game series Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

