Milwaukee offense comes up empty in 7-1 loss to Minnesota

The up and down flow of Milwaukee’s offense continued Thursday night.

After putting across nine runs in a win Wednesday against Minnesota, the Brewers managed barely anything in a 7-1 setback to the Twins.

Milwaukee didn’t get its first hit off of Jose Berrios until the fifth inning, as Eric Sogard singled to center. It was Sogard who broke up Kenta Maeda’s no-hit attempt in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game. Berrios came into the night having given up at least four runs in every outing this year, but he only gave up one to the Brewers — a solo home run by Justin Smoak.

It was the fifth time this season Milwaukee managed one run or fewer in game, but the first since Aug. 8 as the club showed signs of breaking out of its offensive slumber.

Brandon Woodruff and the defense allowed the Brewers to keep the game close for much of the night. The big righty ended up going five innings. He allowed nine hits but only two runs came across.

All those runners on base finally came back to hurt Milwaukee in the final two innings. Freddy Peralta gave up a two-run homer and then Angel Perdomo walk in a run before giving up an RBI double to shortstop Jorge Polanco.

Woodruff took the loss to drop to 1-2 on the year, while Berrios improved to 2-3.

With the loss, Milwaukee dropped back below .500 at 11-12. The Brewers will continue their longest road trip of the season Friday when they open a weekend series in Pittsburgh.

Related

Comments

comments