Brewers rally late but lose to Minnesota in 12 innings

Milwaukee rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the ninth inning to force extra innings but was unable to finish off the comeback in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota in 12 innings Tuesday night.

The Twins Jorge Polanco played the hero with a soft infield single that scored the ultra fast Byron Buxton and denied Milwaukee it’s fourth-straight come from behind victory. Despite allowing just that one hit, reliever David Phelps took the loss.

That Milwaukee was even still playing in the 12th was a minor miracle. The Brewers entered the ninth inning without a hit thanks to a dominant effort from starter Kenta Maeda. He struck out 12 before Eric Sogard broke up the no-hitter with a single up the middle. Keston Hiura would eventually drive Sogard in for Milwaukee’s first run of the game. Two more runs would come across on a throwing error from Twins’ second baseman Ildemaro Vargas and eventually send the game to extras.

Milwaukee had its chances, but couldn’t capitalize, including stranding the go-ahead run at third base with just one out in the 12th.

Maeda’s performance probably shouldn’t come as a shock to Milwaukee fans. The Brewers offense has been anemic most of the year and the lineup the club fielded was proof of that. Only two every day players on Tuesday’s card — Avisail Garcia and Keston Hiura — were batting better than .200 on the season coming into the game.

The lack of offense for most of the night overshadowed what was a solid performance from Corbin Burnes as he reentered the club’s rotation. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before the Twins’ Miguel Sano drilled a RBI-double. Burnes final line consisted of just two hits, five strikeouts and three walks.

Minnesota’s other runs came courtesy of a Jorge Polanco RBI-single off of Eric Yardley and a bunt single from Ehire Adrianza.

The Brewers dropped to 10-11 on the year. They’ll face the Twins again on Wednesday.

Related

Comments

comments