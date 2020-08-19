Brewers hit four home runs in 9-3 win at Minnesota

A pair of big innings powered Milwaukee to a 9-3 win over the Twins Wednesday night in Minnesota.

Ryan Braun got the Brewers on the board in the third inning with a 2-run homer, his first of the year. Avisail Garcia would follow with a two-run single that gave the Brewers a 4-1 lead. Two innings later, Christian Yelich and Garcia each drilled their own 2-run homers. It was Yelich’s sixth home run of the year, while Garcia’s four RBI were his most in a game since September 2017. Keston Huira would add a solo shot in the ninth.

Yelich’s home run was just the latest evidence that he’s starting to come out of a funk at the plate. After going 2-for-4 on Wednesday, he’s now batting .323 over his last 10 games, while also driving in eight runs.

Twins’ starter Rich Hill managed to go just 2 2/3 innings and took the loss.

The two big innings were all the Brewers pitching staff needed. Starter Brett Anderson went six innings, giving up one run on five hits and striking out five. He earned his first win in a Milwaukee uniform, improving to 1-2 on the year.

Reliever Drew Rasmussen pitched two scoreless innings, before the Twins tagged Corey Knebel for a pair of runs in the ninth inning. Alex Claudio came in and got the final out, giving Milwaukee its fourth win in its last five games.

The Brewers improved to 11-11 on the season. The two teams will close out the series Thursday night.

