Packers appear to have avoided a serious injury on the first day in pads

The Green Bay Packers appear to have avoided a significant injury on the first day in pads.

Fourth-year defensive tackle Montravius Adams appeared to suffer a lower right leg injury during team drills midway through Tuesday’s practice. After speaking with trainers, Adams was placed on a cart and taken off the field. Despite the optics, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the injury wasn’t serious.

#Packers DL Montravius Adams, who cut practice short today, suffered a sprained toe, source said. Something to watch, but it doesn’t sound serious. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2020

Adams was running with the first-team defense prior to be sidelined.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari also left practice early. He appeared to injure his lower left leg. He tried to walk it off but had to be replaced by Alex Light. Soon after, the team went into the Don Hutson Center to finish practice and the All-Pro was able to walk — albeit slowly — inside.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was at practice but left the field at some point. It’s unclear if that was injury related or not.

Meanwhile, center Corey Linsley did not practice. Before the session got started, he was seen talking to coach Matt LaFleur outside while the rest of the team warmed up inside the Hutson Center.

LaFleur didn’t have an update on Adams, Bakhtiari or Smith afterwards, but said Linsley’s absence was precautionary.

The Packers will be back on the field for the fourth practice of camp Wednesday morning.

