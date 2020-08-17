Packers’ backup QB Tim Boyle on the drafting of Jordan Love: ‘My heart dropped a little bit’

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ reaction to the Green Bay Packers picking Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL Draft in April has been well documented. But nobody knew how Rodgers’ backup last year, Tim Boyle, reacted to the selection until he spoke with reporters after Monday’s practice.

“I can still remember it. It’s honestly a feeling I’ll never forget,” said Boyle, who was watching the draft with friends and family at his home. “Obviously, just seeing the name Jordan Love pop up, my heart dropped a little bit. But at that point it’s out of your control and it’s time to go back to work. That’s how I approached my offseason. I don’t get paid to make those decisions. I’m here to compete and have a good time doing it and bring some smiles to the party and be the best quarterback I can be.”

Boyle is entering his third season with the Packers. He made the team as the third-string quarterback in 2018 after going undrafted. The team cut DeShone Kizer at the end of the 2019 preseason and elevated Boyle to be Rodgers’ backup. He saw action in three games and completed three passes.

Like Rodgers, Boyle said he knows Love didn’t choose to be picked by Green Bay.

“By no means is it Jordan’s fault or anyone’s fault. Jordan’s a great guy and we’re obviously very lucky to have him,” Boyle said. “I think at first it was a little shocking just from a, ‘Oh, man, we got a first round quarterback.’ All those thoughts rushing to your head, but then you kind of settle down and go back to work.”

Through two practices, Boyle has looked more confident in his second year in coach Matt LaFleur’s offense. He’s connected on some big time throws, including a pretty touch pass down the seam during Tuesday’s session. Still, LaFleur wasn’t ready to lavish a ton of praise on the 25-year-old just yet.

“I think, really, everybody that is returning looks more comfortable and more confident,” LaFleur said. “But we’re two days into this thing. As we continue to progress, the installs build upon each other. We’ll see where he’s at then.”

