Wisconsin adds wide receiver in 2021 recruiting class

Wisconsin has added to its 2021 recruiting class.

Three-star wide receiver Skyler Bell (Watertown, Conn.) announced his commitment to the Badgers Sunday morning.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Bell is ranked as the sixth-best player in the state of Connecticut and the No. 163-ranked wide receiver in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Bell chose the Badgers over offers from Iowa, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Rutgers, among others.

With Bell’s pledge, Wisconsin now has 16 players committed in its 2021 class, which is ranked in the top 20 in the country. He’s the first wide receiver in the class.

