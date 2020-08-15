Brewers beat the Cubs in extra innings, 6-5

The Chicago Cubs have lost five times this season. Three of those have come against Milwaukee, including a 6-5 setback to the Brewers in extra innings Saturday.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club got an RBI double from Avisail Garcia and an infield RBI single from Luis Urias in the 10th inning to grab a 6-4 lead. The Cubs got within one run on an Ian Happ groundout before Alex Claudio shut the door by striking out David Bote.

Things didn’t go well early for the Brewers. Adrian Houser got tagged for three runs in the first two innings, but he eventually settled in. The righty ended up going five innings, allowing just the three runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked three.

Milwaukee’s offense got going in the fourth inning, as Justin Smoak doubled in a pair of runs and Urias drove him in to tie the game. An error in the sixth inning allowed Ryan Braun to score and give the Brewers a 4-3 lead. It stayed that way until the eighth when Steven Souza Jr. took Corey Knebel deep for his first home run of the season.

David Phelps picked up the win for Milwaukee by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Urias finished 3-for-4 with two RBI in just his third game since joining the club on Friday. Garcia and Braun also had a pair of hits, while Christian Yelich scored twice.

Milwaukee improved to 9-10 on the year. The Brewers will go for the series win on Sunday.

