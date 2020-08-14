Christian Yelich’s 3-run homer powers Brewers past Chicago

Milwaukee got a three-run homer from Christian Yelich and the Brewers handed the Cubs just their fourth loss of the season Friday night in Chicago.

Yelich’s fifth home run of the season came an inning after Chicago had taken a 3-1 lead. With two runners on base, the 2018 NL MVP drilled a Alec Mills change up into the right field bleachers. Despite batting just .172, Yelich still leads the Brewers with 12 RBI on the season.

The bullpen was outstanding over the final 4 2/3 innings. Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams and Josh Hader cruised through Chicago’s lineup, allowing just two hits and striking out 11. Peralta picked up the win, his first of the year.

Brandon Woodruff got the start for Milwaukee and didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning when the Cubs pushed across all three of their runs. The righty allowed four hits and struck out four.

Like Woodruff, Mills didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning and it led to the Brewers getting on the board first for just the fifth time all season. Mills would end up going six innings, giving up four runs on five hits and striking out seven.

Milwaukee improved its record to 8-10 on the season and 6-4 on the road, while Chicago fell to 13-4 overall. Both of the Cubs home losses have come against the Brewers.

The two teams will meet again Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments