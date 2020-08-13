Following two rough starts, Brewers option Eric Lauer to Alternate Training Site

After allowing 13 runs in his first two starts, Eric Lauer’s time in Milwaukee is at an end for now.

The Brewers optioned the young lefty to the Alternate Training Site in Appleton. He can be recalled at any time.

Lauer gave up six runs in three innings against Cincinnati in his first start and then allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings against Minnesota on Wednesday night. Manager Craig Counsell was asked about a potential move after the game and said it was a possibility.

Fellow pitcher Brandon Woodruff came to Lauer’s defense when he spoke with reporters Thursday.

Brandon Woodruff made the case that the COVID delay is contributing to Eric Lauer's slow start: "Lauer’s very good. There’s no denying that. You saw it in Spring Training, you’ve seen it with the Padres. With everything that’s going on, everybody’s kind of in a different spot." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 13, 2020

Milwaukee also placed right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm on the 10-day injured list with a callus laceration on his right index finger. Grimm left Wednesday’s game after giving up four runs and managing just two outs.

In their place, the Brewers recalled left-handed pitcher Angel Perdomo from the Alternate Training Site and selected right-handed pitcher Drew Rasmussen from there as well. Both will be making their MLB debuts.

The club moved right-handed pitcher Ray Black from the 10-day injured list to the 45-day injured list.

Milwaukee opens its 10-game road trip on Thursday night against the Cubs in Chicago.

Related

Comments

comments