Bucks fall 119-106 to Memphis in final restart game

The Memphis Grizzlies needed a win Thursday and it looked like it, while the Milwaukee Bucks had nothing to play for and it looked like it.

Those two opposites led to a 119-106 win by the Grizzlies in the final game of the NBA restart in Orlando, handing them a spot in the play-in game for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, wrapped up the No. 1 seed earlier this month and were just playing out the string before the playoffs get underway next week. The Bucks did it on Thursday without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was suspended following his head butt of Washington’s Mo Wagner on Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies led by 10 at halftime and 19 after three quarters. Two of their players — Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas — finished with triple doubles. Morant finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, while Valanciunas had 26 points 19 rebounds and 12 assists. Dillon Brooks led the way on the scoring front for Memphis with 31 points.

For the Bucks, no regular starter played more than 21 minutes, with Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews being out. Brook Lopez still led the team with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Khris Middleton finished with 14 points.

Frank Mason III came off the bench to score 18 points and Donte DiVincenzo had 17.

Milwaukee finished the eight restart games just 3-5. Now it’s playoff time and the Bucks will face Orlando in the first round.

