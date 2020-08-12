Minnesota rolls to 12-2 win over the Brewers

Minnesota got an early lead and didn’t look back in a 12-2 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday night at Miller Park.

The Twins jumped all over Brewers starter Eric Lauer, tagging him for five runs in the second inning and a total of seven over his 3 2/3 innings of work. It was the second straight rough outing. He gave up six runs in three innings to Cincinnati last Friday. The effort ballooned his ERA to 12.54 on the season.

Lauer’s replacement, Justin Grimm, wasn’t much better. He allowed four runs before leaving with an injury.

Counsell said Grimm had a callous break open on a finger and just couldn't go on. No indication if it's bad enough for IL. — Tom (@Haudricourt) August 13, 2020

Milwaukee’s offense didn’t have similar luck against Minnesota starter Kenta Maeda. He went 6 2/3 innings, giving up just five hits, including a two-run double to Luis Urias. Maeda improved to 3-0 on the year.

The win allowed the Twins to take 2 of 3 games in the series and it dropped the Brewers to 7-9 overall.

Milwaukee now hits the road for a 10-game road trip starting Thursday in Chicago against the Cubs.

Related

Comments

comments